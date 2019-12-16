Ward caught seven of nine targets for 61 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-27 win over Washington.

Ward served as the No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia during Week 15's divisional contest, with Nelson Agholor (knee) out and Alshon Jeffery (foot) on IR. The Houston product translated that opportunity into career-high numbers and the first score of his career. As long as Agholor remains sidelined, Ward figures to continue operating alongside tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert as the top three priorities in the Eagles' pass catching corps.