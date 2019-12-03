Play

Ward caught one of his three targets for five yards in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.

Ward saw a drop from seven targets the previous week with a healthier Eagles receiving corps. Still, he finished third among receivers with 29 snaps, two ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. The Eagles have another enticing matchup on deck with the Giants in Week 14.

