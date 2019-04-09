Ward signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ward accounted for 70 touchdowns in his final two seasons (2015-16) playing quarterback at the University of Houston and caught on with the Philadelphia practice squad as an undrafted rookie wideout in 2017. Released by the Eagles at the end of 2018 training camp, Ward joined the San Antonio Commanders of the now-defunct AAF, catching 22 of 40 targets for 214 yards in eight games. He'll be a long shot to stick on the 53-man roster, competing with Mack Hollins (groin), Shelton Gibson, Braxton Miller, Johnny Holton and AAF receiving leader Charles Johnson.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...