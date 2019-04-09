Eagles' Greg Ward: Signs with Eagles after AAF stint
Ward signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ward accounted for 70 touchdowns in his final two seasons (2015-16) playing quarterback at the University of Houston and caught on with the Philadelphia practice squad as an undrafted rookie wideout in 2017. Released by the Eagles at the end of 2018 training camp, Ward joined the San Antonio Commanders of the now-defunct AAF, catching 22 of 40 targets for 214 yards in eight games. He'll be a long shot to stick on the 53-man roster, competing with Mack Hollins (groin), Shelton Gibson, Braxton Miller, Johnny Holton and AAF receiving leader Charles Johnson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...