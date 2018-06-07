Eagles' Greg Ward: Suggests he's fine following practice
Ward (head) indicated after practice that he's fine following a scary incident in practice that required him to be carted off the field, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ward played quarterback in college but didn't possess the tools required to stick at the position in the NFL. As a result, he transitioned to wide receiver as he attempted to secure a 53-man roster spot. While that ultimately fell by the wayside as a rookie, Ward stuck around as a practice squad member and apparently impressed the Eagles enough to warrant a reserve/future contract this offseason. He would need a big training camp showing to earn a roster spot over some of the more established options or draft picks this season, but, since it appears he's avoided a major injury, a spot on the practice squad again may not be out of the question.
