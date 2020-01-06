Ward secured three of four targets for 24 yards in the Eagles' 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Ward had been the de facto leader of the wideout group over the final three games of the regular season, securing 17 of 21 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown in the absence of Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee). However, Ward could do no better than third on team in receiving yardage Sunday, although the absence of Carson Wentz (concussion) from the late first quarter on very likely had a part to play in his downturn in production. On the books for just $570,000 in 2020 -- and having built some momentum with his late-season play -- Ward will head into the offseason with an eye on carving out a much bigger role next season.