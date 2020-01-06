Eagles' Greg Ward: Three catches in season-ending loss
Ward secured three of four targets for 24 yards in the Eagles' 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Ward had been the de facto leader of the wideout group over the final three games of the regular season, securing 17 of 21 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown in the absence of Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor (knee). However, Ward could do no better than third on team in receiving yardage Sunday, although the absence of Carson Wentz (concussion) from the late first quarter on very likely had a part to play in his downturn in production. On the books for just $570,000 in 2020 -- and having built some momentum with his late-season play -- Ward will head into the offseason with an eye on carving out a much bigger role next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.