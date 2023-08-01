Reddick (groin) is practicing Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Reddick has been dealing with the injury since camp opened and has been relegated to individual drills, but he's been ramping up his workload and took to the field Wednesday with pads on. However, it's still not clear if he's reached full participant status, or if he remains limited.
More News
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Doing individual work•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Paces team with 16 sacks•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Registers two more sacks in Week 16•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Terrorizing performance Week 16•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Notches two strip sacks•