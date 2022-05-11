Reddick said Wednesday that he's been working with Eagles assistant coach Jeremiah Washburn at both defensive end and outside linebacker this spring, John McCullen of SI.com reports.

Reddick was primarily an outside linebacker during his first five seasons in the NFL with Arizona and Carolina, registering 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons. However, the 2017 first-round pick looks as though he will expand his horizons in Philadelphia after signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles this offseason. Being comfortable lining up at defensive end in addition to outside linebacker could allow Reddick to take advantage of easier one-on-one matchups with blockers during his first season with his new squad.