Reddick said Wednesday that he's been working with Eagles assistant coach Jeremiah Washburn as both a defensive end and outside linebacker, Eagles insider John McCullen reports.

Reddick was primarily an outside linebacker during his first five seasons in the NFL with Arizona and Carolina, registering 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons. However, it appears the 2017 first-round pick will expand his horizons in Philly after signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles this offseason. The added dimension to his game should help Reddick get easier matchups during his first season with his new squad.