Reddick (groin) is absent from Eagles camp Wednesday, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia doesn't seem too concerned with their star pass rusher's injury status, and they expect him back on the field after this week of camp. Reddick was a huge part of an Eagles' defense that led the NFL in sacks last season (15.0 more than the second-ranked team), as he tallied 16 sacks and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.