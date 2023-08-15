Reddick (thumb) did not practice Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Reddick's injury details are not yet known, so it's unclear how much more time, if any, he could miss. The Pro Bowl pass rusher will now focus on his recovery, so he can return to practice.
More News
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Full participant Friday•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Back at practice•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Doing individual work•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Paces team with 16 sacks•
-
Eagles' Haason Reddick: Registers two more sacks in Week 16•