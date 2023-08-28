Reddick (thumb) is dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb but expects to play Week 1 without a decline in performance, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reddick has already undergone surgery to address the injury, and barring any setbacks, it looks like he should be able to handle his usual role during Sept. 10's regular-season opener against the Patriots. The standout pass rusher had a career-high 16 sacks last season and will once again operate as an integral part of the defending conference champions' defense during the 2023 campaign.