Reddick collected four tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 24-8 win over the Commanders.

Reddick's 1.5 sacks in Week 3 contributed to the team's total of nine on the day, as Carson Wentz was under constant pressure (17 QB hits) in Week 3. The sixth-year linebacker will have another chance to make his presence known Sunday against the Cardinals.