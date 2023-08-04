Reddick (groin) participated in team drills for the first time Friday, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

Reddick finally made his first foray into team activities, suggesting he has fully recovered from the groin injury that's been bothering him since the beginning of training camp. The undersized pass rusher is just 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, but Reddick's speed allowed him to consistently get around offensive linemen last season en route to a career-high 16 sacks.