Reddick recorded two tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 28-23 win versus Dallas.

For the second straight game and for the fifth time in his last six games, Reddick added another sack to his season total in Week 9. He's on pace for his fourth consecutive double-digit sack season, and he should be able to tee off in Week 11 when Philadelphia travels to face a pass-heavy Kansas City offense after the Eagles' bye in Week 10.