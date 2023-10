Reddick recorded five tackles (four solo) including 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 20-14 loss at the Jets.

Reddick tallied two-plus sacks for the second consecutive game and at least one sack for the third consecutive game in Week 6, remaining one of the league's hottest edge rushers. He's on pace for another outstanding season in that category, and he'll be rushing against a suspect Miami offensive line in Week 7.