Reddick recorded three tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Reddick logged his 9.5th sack of the season as he was just one of two Philadelphia defenders to sack Brock Purdy in Sunday's blowout loss. The 2017 first-round pick has now notched at least one sack in seven of his last nine games.