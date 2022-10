Reddick recorded four tackles (four solo) including two sacks and two fumble recoveries during Sunday's 29-21 victory over Jacksonville.

Reddick registered two strip sacks and collected two of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's four lost fumbles during Sunday. The 28-year-old has accounted for a team-high 3.5 of the Eagles' 16 sacks through four weeks, and he'll have a solid opportunity to continue padding these stats against the Cardinals' offensive line in Week 5.