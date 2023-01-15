Reddick finished the regular season with 49 tackles (35 solo) and a team-high 16 sacks.
Playing for his hometown team for the first time, the Temple University alum had a career year, at least in terms of sacks. His 16 sacks tied him for second in the league, level with Myles Garrett and trailing only Nick Bosa. The Eagles' defensive-line depth meant Reddick played his lowest percentage of defensive snaps (74) since 2019, and his tackle total was his lowest since his rookie campaign back in 2017, but he'll remain a valuable fantasy weapon as long as he remains this efficient at getting to the quarterback. He also forced five fumbles (tied for the league lead) and recovered three.
