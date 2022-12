Reddick recorded four tackles, including two sacks, and forced a fumble in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys.

Following this past weekend's two-sack performance, Reddick currently ranks No. 3 in the league with 14 on the year, which is also good enough for his new career high in that department. The 28-year-old has now tallied a pair of sacks in consecutive matchups, and he'll look to keep momentum moving forward when Philadelphia hosts the Saints on New Year's Day.