Reddick recorded four tackles (three solo), including two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 25-20 win against the Bears.

Reddick once again recked shop against the Eagles' opposing quarterback, contributing one-third of the team's six sacks of Justin Fields. The 28-year-old linebacker also forced a fumble on his first sack, though this potential turnover was recovered by Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. Reddick later recovered a fumble himself when cornerback Avonte Maddox forced stripped the ball loose from Bears wideout Velus Jones. Reddick now leads the Eagles' deep corps of pass rushers with 12 sacks, and he's logged at least one-half sack in all but four games this season.