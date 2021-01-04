site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Hakeem Butler: Signs with Eagles
RotoWire Staff
Jan 4, 2021
Butler signed a contract with Philadelphia on Monday.
Butler landed a spot on the
Eagles' reserves/future list after spending the 2020 season developing his new role as tight end with the practice squad. The 24-year-old saw one target during his two matchups this season as an Eagle. More News
