The Eagles signed Butler off the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday.
The Eagles are listing Butler as a tight end, so he'll add depth at the position since Dallas Goedert (ankle) was placed on IR and will miss the next three weeks. The 2019 fourth-round pick was a standout wide receiver at Iowa State in 2018 but spent his rookie season on IR and failed to make the Cardinals' 53-man roster this year. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, perhaps he can operate at tight end, but his signing should be of little concern to fantasy managers.