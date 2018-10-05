Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Carries questionable tag
Ngata (calf) is listed as questionable for Philadelphia's Week 5 contest against the Vikings, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ngata logged two full practices Wednesday and Thursday but practiced in a limited capacity Friday, thus raising concern for his Week 5 availability. If Ngata were to miss time Sunday, Destiny Vaeao could see an increase in work.
