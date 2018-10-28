Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Cleared for London game
Ngata (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
Ngata practiced throughout the week while nursing the calf injury, turning in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. With his calf apparently responding well to pre-game activity, Ngata should fill his usual role as a starting defensive tackle alongside Fletcher Cox. The tackle tandem will look to stuff up a Jacksonville running attack that now features Carlos Hyde to complement starter T.J. Yeldon, who continues to fill in for the injured Leonard Fournette (hamstring).
