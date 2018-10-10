Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Declared out for Thursday
Ngata (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Giants.
Ngata was questionable last week against the Vikings with this calf injury but ultimately didn't play. The Oregon product will not play Thursday either after not being able to log a practice during the short week. Fellow defensive tackles Destiny Vaeao or Treyvon Hester will likely step up in Ngata's absence.
