Ngata contributed 17 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble over 13 games in 2018.

The veteran assumed the smallest role of his career in Ngata's age-34 season, averaging just over 28 defensive snaps per contest while rotating in behind a number of other talented defensive linemen. His stat line showed it, too, and Ngata will now become an unrestricted free agent in March.