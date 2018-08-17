Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Plays 22 snaps Thursday
Ngata (biceps) had one assisted tackle in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.
Ngata played 22 defensive snaps in the contest, a slight bump from the nine snaps played in the preseason opener. The veteran defensive tackle was sidelined for spring workouts due to the torn biceps he suffered last October, but currently appears fully healthy.
More News
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Sidelined for spring workouts•
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Still recovering from biceps injury•
-
Lions' Haloti Ngata: Set to join Eagles•
-
Lions' Haloti Ngata: Plans to continue playing•
-
Lions' Haloti Ngata: Will undergo surgery on bicep•
-
Lions' Haloti Ngata: Placed on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...