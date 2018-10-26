Ngata (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ngata will travel with the team to London, but the veteran's Week 8 status will be a game-time decision, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. If Ngata is unable to suit up, expect Bruce Hector to slot into the starting defensive lineup Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories