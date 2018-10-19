Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Questionable for Sunday
Ngata (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Coach Doug Pederson said Ngata is considered day-to-day after being a limited practice participant this week, so it seems as though he could be a game-time decision come Sunday. The Eagles also signed Bruce Hector to bolster their depth at defensive tackle, which isn't a positive sign for Ngata's status.
More News
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Declared out for Thursday•
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Carries questionable tag•
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Wins starting job by default•
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Plays 22 snaps Thursday•
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Sidelined for spring workouts•
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Still recovering from biceps injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
What you missed: Cook, Crowell in doubt
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...