Ngata (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said Ngata is considered day-to-day after being a limited practice participant this week, so it seems as though he could be a game-time decision come Sunday. The Eagles also signed Bruce Hector to bolster their depth at defensive tackle, which isn't a positive sign for Ngata's status.