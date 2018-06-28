Ngata (biceps) did not participate in the Eagles' offseason workout program, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Ngata tore one of his biceps last October and is now over seven months removed from surgery. While the Eagles have no incentive to rush the 11-year vet back into action, at this point there's no guarantee he'll be ready to go in time for training camp this summer.

