Ngata (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Ngata will miss his third straight game, so Treyvon Hester will continue to see defensive snaps with Bruce Hector, who re-signed with Philly on Friday, expected to get some work as well. Ngata has six tackles (four solo) and one sack this season.

