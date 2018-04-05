Ngata remains in recovery from the torn biceps that prematurely ended his 2017 season, Zach Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media reports.

Ngata, who hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2011, lasted just five games into the 2017 season before being placed on injured reserve. Since the sort of injury he's dealing with typically accompanies a four-to-six month recovery, Ngata should be closing in on a full recovery in the near future. While the veteran defensive tackle seems likely to miss the Eagles' voluntary workouts this month, there's optimism he'll be full-go in time for mandatory workouts in June.