Ngata will start at defensive tackle for the Eagles on Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ngata was named as the starter after Timmy Jernigan (lower back) was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. He isn't a viable IDP asset at this time, however, as Ngata hasn't topped 32 tackles since the 2013 season and doesn't carry much of a pass rush.