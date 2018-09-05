Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Wins starting job by default
Ngata will start at defensive tackle for the Eagles on Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Ngata was named as the starter after Timmy Jernigan (lower back) was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. He isn't a viable IDP asset at this time, however, as Ngata hasn't topped 32 tackles since the 2013 season and doesn't carry much of a pass rush.
More News
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Plays 22 snaps Thursday•
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Sidelined for spring workouts•
-
Eagles' Haloti Ngata: Still recovering from biceps injury•
-
Lions' Haloti Ngata: Set to join Eagles•
-
Lions' Haloti Ngata: Plans to continue playing•
-
Lions' Haloti Ngata: Will undergo surgery on bicep•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country