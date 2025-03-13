Bryant signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bryant appeared in 13 regular-season games with Las Vegas in 2024, in which span he secured nine of 12 targets for 86 yards. The 2020 fourth-round pick will next compete to entrench himself in a similar depth role with Philadelphia, where Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra stand atop the tight end depth chart.
