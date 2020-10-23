site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Hassan Ridgeway: Done for the night
Ridgeway (biceps) has been ruled out to return to Thursday night's game against the Giants.
Ridgeway had two solo tackles before being forced out of action in the third quarter. The rotational defensive lineman will look to return to the field Nov. 1 versus the Cowboys.
