The Eagles placed Ridgeway (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Ridgeway suffered a significant ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. In his absence, Albert Huggins and Anthony Rush - neither of whom have played a snap this season - stand to see increased roles on defense behind Fletcher Cox and Tim Jernigan (foot).

