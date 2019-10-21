Eagles' Hassan Ridgeway: Injury may be significant
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Ridgeway's ankle injury might be serious, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Ridgeway exited Sunday's loss to the Cowboys due to an ankle issue, and it appears as though he might be in danger of missing time. Wednesday's first injury report of the week will shed some light on the severity of the rotational defensive tackle's injury.
