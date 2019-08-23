Ridgeway recorded one tackle over 38 snaps on defense in Thursday's 26-15 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Ridgeway's appearance on the field tells us that he's clear of his concussion. The 24-year-old had already returned to practice in a limited capacity -- sporting pads and a helmet -- Monday, but the fact that he returned to game action bodes very well. Ridgeway originally sustained the injury in the Eagles' first preseason game against Tennessee on Aug. 8.