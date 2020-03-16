Play

Ridgeway (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Monday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Ridgeway was traded from the Colts to the Eagles last offseason in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He went on to start five of his seven games in Philadelphia, recording eight tackles and two sacks before an ankle injury sent him to injured reserve Oct. 23. The Eagles presumably intend for the 25-year-old to serve as depth on the interior line, with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson (foot) expected to start at defensive tackle.

More News
Our Latest Stories