Ridgeway suffered a head injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Titans, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

It's unclear how Ridgeway picked up the injury, but if it's a concussion, he'll have to pass through the league's concussion protocol in order to receive clearance to return. Expect the team to give an update on his status once Thursday's preseason game concludes.

