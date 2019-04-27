Eagles' Hassan Ridgeway: Traded to Philly
Ridgeway was traded to the Eagles for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Ridgeway has played in 41 games with the Colts across the last three season, registering 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his career. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ridgeway will join a loaded defensive line that just re-signed Timmy Jernigan on Thursday.
More News
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Back at practice•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Won't return Week 4•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Out for Week 3•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Leaves game with calf injury, won't return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...