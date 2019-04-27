Ridgeway was traded to the Eagles for a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Ridgeway has played in 41 games with the Colts across the last three season, registering 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his career. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ridgeway will join a loaded defensive line that just re-signed Timmy Jernigan on Thursday.