Ridgeway (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Ridgeway is considered week-to-week. While he'll aim to get ready for Week 9's game against the Bears, Ridgeway could be held out through that game in order to benefit from Week 10's bye. Tim Jernigan (foot) and Fletcher Cox (hand) will start at defensive tackle as long as they're healthy, otherwise newly acquired Anthony Rush and Albert Huggins -- both undrafted rookies -- will have hefty workloads on tap.