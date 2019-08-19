Ridgeway (concussion) is in pads and a helmet at practice Monday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Ridgeway suffered the concussion during the preseason opener against the Titans on Aug. 8 and has yet fully return to practice. The 24-year-old appears to be nearing a return, but he won't be fully retake the field until he officially clears the concussion protocol.