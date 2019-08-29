Eagles' Hayes Pullard: Latches on with Philly
Pullard signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Pullard was released by the Cardinals on Sunday, only a few weeks after signing with the team. The 27-year-old had a productive 74-tackle season with the Chargers in 2017, but he had only 18 tackles in nine games last season.
