Eagles' Hollywood Brown: In mix among WR corps

Brown enters training camp competing for a role in Philadelphia's wide receiver rotation following the team's trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Brown signed with the Eagles early in free agency and now finds himself competing for opportunities in a reshaped receiving corps. DeVonta Smith is entrenched as the team's No. 1 wideout, while rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon and tight end Dallas Goedert also stand to benefit from the departure of A.J. Brown. Brown's experience and ability to stretch the field could help him carve out a role, though he faces competition from Dontayvion Wicks and Elijah Moore as training camp approaches. The 29-year-old put up a 49-587-5 line (on 74 targets) across 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs in 2025.