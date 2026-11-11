Brown recorded one catch for 16 yards on one target Sunday in a loss to the Giants.

Brown logged 35 offensive snaps, well behind fellow wideouts Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper (65 snaps apiece). The Eagles were without both DeVonta Smith hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) for the third straight week, but Brown hasn't done much in their absences, tallying just five catches for 63 yards on eight targets during that span. Philadelphia is on bye for Week 10, and if Smith and/or Wicks return for Week 11 versus Pittsburgh, Brown's role figures to decrease.