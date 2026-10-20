NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports that teams seeking help at wide receiver will likely call the Eagles about the status of Brown before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Brown's lone regular-season game this season was in Week 2 against the Titans, when he rushed for 12 yards on two carries and did not record a target. He missed the next three games due to an ankle injury and was a healthy scratch for Week 6 against the Panthers, and the veteran wide receiver doesn't appear to be in the Eagles' offensive gameplan moving forward. The Eagles have a 2-4 record, and with franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) likely out for the rest of the season, the team could be looking to trade Brown and other players by the Nov. 10 trade deadline.