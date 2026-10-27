Brown secured two of five targets for 30 yards in the Eagles' 38-21 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

Brown saw an expanded role due to the absences of DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and the veteran wideout finished third in receiving yards and targets as a result. Brown's stats were his first of the season, and although there have been some rumblings about him being a potential trade candidate, the Eagles' lack of healthy bodies at the position could give Brown some job security through the deadline.