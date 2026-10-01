Brown (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brown suffered an ankle injury in preparation for Week 3, which led to him missing the Eagles' loss to the Bears on Monday night. The severity of his injury is uncertain, but the 29-year-old also opened the week as a non-participant in practice Wednesday. With back-to-back absences, Brown's availability for the Week 4 matchup against the Rams could be in jeopardy should he remain sidelined Friday.