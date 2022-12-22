Book is expected to dress as the backup quarterback behind starter Gardner Minshew with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) ruled out for Saturday's game in Dallas, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Since the Eagles claimed him off waivers from the Saints in late August, Book has yet to suit up in a game this season while both Hurts and Minshew have been healthy up to this point. Book will finally get the opportunity to don a Philadelphia uniform Saturday, but he likely won't be called upon from the bench unless Minshew suffers an in-game injury or if the game turns non-competitive.